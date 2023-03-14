EXCLUSIVE: MTG Calls For FBI, DOJ To Investigate Threats Against Pro-Lifers After Jane Fonda’s ‘Murder’ Comment

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a letter to the FBI and DOJ about investigating threats against pro-life individuals and organizations after actress Jane Fonda suggested people “murder” pro-lifers, the Daily Caller has learned.

“Calling for the murder of elected officials and innocent pro-life activists over a political disagreement is abhorrent and extremely

dangerous. Since last year, there have been nearly 100 recorded acts of violence and intimidation against pro-life individuals and organizations. Fonda’s comments will embolden pro-abortion groups and individuals to attack and potentially murder pro-life lawmakers, leaders, and activists,” Green wrote.

“It is vital that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI take action to protect pro-life Americans from violence that directly results from Jane Fonda’s horrific statements,” she continued. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Suggests On ‘The View’ That People Should ‘Murder’ Pro-Lifers)

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Greene questioned the FBI and DOJ about whether they are investigating attacks on pro-life individuals and organizations. She is also demanding answers about any threats towards pro-lifers since Fonda’s “murder” comment and whether they are being investigated.

“Jane Fonda, a rabid left-wing celebrity, called for the murder of pro-life politicians and millions of pro-life Americans while the women of The View giggled,” Greene told the Daily Caller. “We’re finished with the dog whistles leading to violent attacks, and now the outright call for execution. If the Department of Justice wants to throw the book at non-violent Americans who walked around the Capitol, it’s time for them to do their job and prosecute the actual incitement of political violence by Democrats.”

Fonda appeared on ABC’s “The View” on March 10 where the hosts asked the actress how activists should respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling in June 2022. The Dobbs decision provided states the authority to regulate access to abortions.

“Well, I think murder,” Fonda said. She was asked to clarify her response and said “murder” once again.

Greene’s letter is addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. She is requesting a response within 15 days.

The DOJ and FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.