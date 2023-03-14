Paris Hilton Accuses Eighth Grade Teacher Of Inappropriate Sexual Contact

Paris Hilton accused her eighth-grade teacher of grooming her and kissing her in “Paris: The Memoir,” published Tuesday.

Hilton said she nicknamed her “handsome young” teacher “Mr. Abercrombie” and recalls him telling her that he had a “crush” on her, according to Page Six.

“Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood and special,” Hilton wrote in her memoir, according to Page Six. Hilton also claimed her teacher told her to keep the alleged relationship a secret.

Hilton said she was in her early teens when her exchange with the teacher took place, and claimed the teacher referenced the 13-year age gap between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as a way of normalizing the alleged relationship. She claims he also discussed the fact that Priscilla Presley was 14-years-old when Elvis Presley “fell in love with her,” according to Page Six.

Paris alleged the teacher visited her home when her parents were away and began to come on to her. “Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me,” Hilton wrote, according to Page Six.

Her parents reportedly arrived as they were leaving in his car, and Hilton claims “Mr. Abercrombie” tried turning the tables by blaming her saying, “Why did you make me do this?” according to Page Six. (RELATED: Forced To ‘Spread My Legs And Submit To Cervical Exams’: Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Sexually Abused As A Teen)

“It took decades for me to actually speak the word pedophile,” Hilton wrote, according to the outlet. “Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn’t go there.”