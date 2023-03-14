Robin DiAngelo Pushes Corporations To Fire Employees Who Reject Her Ideology

Robin DiAngelo, a leading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) professional, believes corporations should fire employees who reject the teachings of DEI and refuse to hire recruits who do not share her views.

Berrett-Koehler publishers held a seminar on Mar. 1 with DiAngelo and two other DEI consultants titled “Racial Justice: The Next Frontier.” She discussed her frustration with corporations being insufficiently committed to DEI programs by making superficial gestures towards diversity, instead of making support for DEI a requirement for employment. (RELATED: ‘They Said They Wanted A Black Person To Do This Job’: DEI Instructor Fired By College For Not Being Woke Enough)

DiAngelo is a racist hiding in plain sight. Her obsession with affinity groups and separating people into groups by race is despicable. Robin DiAngelo and the next frontier of DEI https://t.co/YM2oVNbAHV — Monica Osborne (@DrMonicaOsborne) March 14, 2023

“If an organization is saying ‘we’re not ready,’ I think they should be really honest about that and they should be explicit about that. And then people can make conscious decisions about whether they want to support that organization. But right now we have this, you know, proclaimed investment with absolutely no true investment,” DiAngelo said.

“We have to see the ability to engage in these conversations with some nuance and some skill as a basic qualification, and if you can’t do that, you’re just simply not qualified in today’s workplace. No matter what school you went to and how, you know, acclaimed you are, if you don’t have these skills, and we have to truly see it … if you see it as a true qualification, you’d be willing to say it’s a failed search and we’ll go again,” she continued.

DiAngelo attributes the hesitance to prioritize DEI in employment to choosing “white comfort” and believes “white people have to build their stamina.” Clips from the seminar were published by the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, an organization committed to civil rights and viewpoint diversity.

DiAngelo rose to prominence during the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 for her bestselling “anti-racism” book, “White Fragility.” The book theorizes that white people are intrinsically racist and therefore cannot talk about racial justice without reacting negatively.

She allegedly charges an average of $14,000 per speech and makes $728,000 per year from speaking engagements and workshops, DailyMail reported. In an “accountability statement,” DiAngelo defended her speaking fees by claiming her fees vary from pro bono to $30,000 for corporate work. She says she donates 15% of her income to “racial justice organizations led by BIPOC people.”