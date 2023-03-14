‘The Surgery Was A Success’: Lil Nas X Apologizes After Being Accused Of Mocking Transgender People

Rapper Lil Nas X issued an apology to the transgender community after receiving backlash about a post that sparked accusations of “mocking” transition surgery.

Lil Nas X found himself in hot water after posting a photo of social media influencer Glow Princess with the caption, “the surgery was a success.” The caption implied that the rapper had undergone a gender transition surgery, which caused some social media users to accuse him of making the community into a “punchline,” TMZ reported.

The award-winning musician hit back at his critics, implying that they were taking the post too seriously.

“[I]m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be fuckin serious,” Lil Nas X stated, according to screenshots of the since-deleted tweet.

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

He also appeared to questioned a Twitter user’s intellect for asking why he mentioned surgery, “because she has titties? are u dense?” according to the screenshots.

After receiving a torrent of backlash online, with some users calling his behavior “frustrating,” the Grammy-winner apologized for his joke. He claims that he regrets the emotional nature of his response to criticism, and that he should’ve been more thoughtful about how his post affected the trans community.

“[A]pologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry,” he tweeted.

The apology was not enough for one Twitter user, who said that the rapper needed to go further by using his personal wealth, fame, and platform to help transgender people.

“Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell!” a Twitter user commented.