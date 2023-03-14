‘Tiny D Is Good’: Trump Weighs In On Reported DeSantis Nickname, Says He’d Be Working At Pizza Hut If Not For Him

TRUMP FORCE ONE — Former President Donald Trump weighed in on a nickname he reportedly might use for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a flight back to Florida from his first campaign stop in Iowa this cycle.

It was reported Trump is considering calling DeSantis, “Tiny D,” something Trump has not publicly called the Florida Governor, who is likely to enter the 2024 presidential race. The Daily Caller asked Trump about the nickname during an interview with a few other reporters on his airplane. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Iowa Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

“Tiny D is good,” Trump told reporters.

Trump finished the interview by saying: “Remember this, if it weren’t for me, Ron DeSanctimonious would right now be working probably at a law firm or maybe a Pizza Hut I don’t know.”

Earlier in the day Trump told reporters that the nickname “meatball Ron” is “too crude” to use to describe DeSantis.

“I don’t use that name. It’s used by other people. I don’t like that name, I think it’s too crude,” Trump said.

(RELATED: Trump Says ‘Meatball Ron’ Is ‘Too Crude’ To Describe DeSantis)

WATCH:

DeSantis, whom Trump has repeatedly criticized, held an event in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, where Trump held his event Monday night. DeSantis is seen as Trump’s main rival, though he has not yet announced a run for president.

On the way to Iowa, Trump described why he gave DeSantis the name “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and said he regrets endorsing him for governor. (RELATED: Trump Explains Why He Gave DeSantis Nickname ‘Ron DeSanctimonious,’ Says He Regrets Endorsing Him For Governor)

“Well, I guess it’s referring to the fact that when you do something for somebody and they don’t reciprocate, I never liked that. And he was out of politics. He would have had to go to work for some law office or something. And he came to me, he asked for an endorsement. I said, ‘you are so dead right now. No endorsements gonna save you,'” Trump explained. (RELATED: Trump Says DeSantis Is ‘Probably’ His Biggest Challenger For 2024)

During his speech in Iowa, Trump compared DeSantis to Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney.