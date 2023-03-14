‘Topless Matches’: Holly Sonders Set To Launch The ‘Hottest Sports League In The World’

We had the WWE Attitude Era, the X League (women’s lingerie football), and now here we go with ‘Xposed Sports’.

Holly Sonders, a former reporter for the Golf Channel (and the original Paige Spiranac), is set to launch the “hottest sports league in the world,” which will feature models and “topless matches.”

Sonders hinted about the league back in January on Instagram, saying, “The Golden Girl Lingerie Sparring League will break all PPV records lol.”

In February, Sonders took to Instagram once again to share a video of herself wearing a referee shirt with the theme of Fox Sports in the background. Included with the video was the caption, “Told you I was starting my own t*pless sports league … it’s coming. What should be the first sport we film?”

Holly Sonders has been promoting the “hottest sports league in the world” since March 2021, when she created an Instagram account with the name “Xposed Sports.”

“Ready for some HOT, FIT women to go head to head on the playing field and in the gym? Well here we go…” wrote Sonders.

Fast forward 15 months later, and Sonders is back with more promos for her league.

“Trust that we will have the HIGHEST QUALITY production for your viewing pleasure,” she posted on Instagram.

“Imagine your favorite IG babes….going head to head in competition. Sweaty. Oiled up. That’s what we’re doing at Exposed Sportz,” Holly Sonders said in another Instagram post.

“Meet your Exposed Sports Founder and CEO of our locker room @holly.sonders,” she said in a third post.

Recently, she asked for volunteers to referee the new league. (RELATED: Olivia Dunne Goes Viral (Again) With Pair Of New Videos)

“Who wants to REF our t*pless matches? Maybe we will do a giveaway experience,” wrote Sonders.

“Designing the @xposed__sports thongs now for all the sexy competitors. Have you checked out my new sports league? Action starts in April @xposed__sports,” Sonders posted on her own Instagram account Sunday.

Let the games begin!