Most Voters Concerned About Efforts To Expose Kids To Transgender Movement: POLL

A majority of general election voters are worried about efforts to expose children to the transgender movement through avenues like school curriculums, social media and drag queen shows, according to a new Summit.org and McLaughlin and Associates poll.

About 41% of the 917 surveyed voters with an opinion on the issue reported being very concerned and angry about such efforts, while around 30% said they were somewhat concerned and upset, the poll‘s results showed. Roughly 71% of 826 respondents said they supported holding pharmaceutical companies and doctors legally liable for any harmful side effects that result if they promote puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for underage children seeking gender transition. (RELATED: ‘Close To Sinful’: Biden Floats Possibility Of Nation-Wide Transgender Law)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged teachers to be transgender activists by encouraging them to participate Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) clubs and using trans-inclusive language. California’s College of the Redwoods (CR) announced in February that it would host a “family friendly” drag show in April, after the CR Queer Student Union’s planned January “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was canceled.

The Florida Board of Medicine voted in October to prohibit hormone therapy for children under 18, while Tennessee has banned such treatments for prepubescent children, according to Forbes. Laws passed in Texas, Alabama and Arkansas to restrict transgender hormone use for minors have been met with federal legal challenges.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 17 to 22 and had a 3.1% margin of error.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.