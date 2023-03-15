Flight Attendant Spat Delays Plane

Two flight attendants on an American Airlines flight allegedly got into an argument Saturday while their plane was getting ready to leave Los Angeles for Houston.

The two flight attendants allegedly refused to work together after the argument, causing the plane to be delayed for almost two hours, according to multiple TikToks posted by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Ashley Brewer.

Guys. My flight can’t take off bc 2 flight attendants got in a fight and now are REFUSING to work together. Now were delayed. We’re sitting here waiting for them to talk it out but nope! Lady wont budge. She reopened the door and all…I can’t believe this is real life 😩 — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) March 12, 2023

“I’m sitting next to a lady in first class. Her husband was sitting back in coach,” Brewer said in another TikTok. “The male flight attendant said, ‘Yeah, sure we can switch you guys. No big deal.’ The female flight attendant said, ‘No, that’s against the rules.'”

The flight attendants allegedly began to argue in the middle of the aisle on the plane about the situation, according to Brewer. The male flight attendant reportedly started yelling at the female flight attendant, causing her her to cry. (RELATED: ‘I Am Not Your Servant!’: Flight Attendant Unloads On Passenger As Tempers Flare)

Both flight attendants ended up leaving the plane, according to Brewer’s TikTok. The flight was delayed for nearly two hours while the airline found two new flight attendants.

“We regret the delay this caused for our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience, SkyWest said in a statement, according to NBC News. “We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight.”

American Airlines did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.