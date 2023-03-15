Former Justice Accuses GOP Opponents Of ‘Jihad’ For Amendments Against Judicial Activism

Former Montana Supreme Court Justice James Nelson accused the Montana Freedom Caucus of “jihad” as the state legislature considers constitutional amendments aimed at fighting judicial activism.

Montana is considering a constitutional amendment to give the legislature authority to appoint Supreme Court justices, as well as reduce the number of justices on the bench incrementally from seven to six and then to five, the Montana Free Press reported. (RELATED: NATELSON: Montana’s Supreme Court Reminded Us Why It’s America’s Worst Court)

“Make no mistake, this challenge is and will continue to be a fight, indeed a fight to the death against the jihad focused on our third branch of government, a war perpetrated by the supermajority freedom caucus, legislature, the governor, and the attorney general.”

Former Montana Supreme Court Justice James Nelson just called for a “jihad” against the @MTFreedomCaucus because they are currently pushing several constitutional amendments in the legislature to hold the court accountable for legislating from the bench.

pic.twitter.com/JqQKjgmQnJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 15, 2023

Montana Representative Matt Rosendale reacted to the clip in a tweet.

“Extremism from the courts has escalated from legislating to dangerous language against the opposition,” Rosendale said. “This must stop!”

Two 2021 bills passed by Republicans in the Montana legislature, one allowing students to carry firearms concealed on campus, the other protecting the free speech of university groups, were overruled by district court judges and the Montana Supreme Court, the Independent Record reported.