‘I’m Back’: James O’Keefe Launches New Media Company After Project Veritas Departure

Former Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe announced Wednesday that he is launching the O’Keefe Media Group after his ousting from his previous company.

O’Keefe vowed to “build an army of investigators” to expose corruption in a video promoting his upcoming new company. The platform is set to launch July 4, 2023.

“We are going to build an army of investigators and exposers,” he said in a video. “They have awakened the sleeping giant. I’m back. Remaining by my side are a small, tight knit group of the most elite journalists in the world. Exposing corruption requires standing up to power because power hates sunlight and we are sunlight.”

“Welcome to the O’Keefe Media Group, where we will never be shut down,” he continued. “Because not only do I own it, but you own it too.”

We are here to empower citizens through journalism. Subscribe & join us today! https://t.co/ycJ5DodrsK pic.twitter.com/RwefvTHcnv — Okeefe Media (@OkeefeMedia) March 15, 2023

The website’s description promises to equip journalists to bring “factual, unbiased stories to light.”

“Empowering and equipping a movement of thousands of people like you to report things that are wrong, with the support of an in-house team of elite journalists to bring factual, unbiased stories to light,” the website’s description reads.

O’Keefe left Project Veritas on Feb. 20, the company he founded in 2011, after the board placed him on leave and considered whether he should be ousted.

His communications adviser and the board of the company expressed dissatisfaction with his alleged mismanagement of the company. His employees also alleged that O’Keefe wasted money and was “outright cruel” to his staff.

The company faced several lawsuits from past employees and is under investigation over accusations that it stole Ashley Biden’s diary. Two Florida residents pleaded guilty to stealing the diary and selling it to the company. (RELATED: ‘Let Me See Your Hands!’: Project Veritas Releases Video Of FBI Raiding Journalist’s Home)

O’Keefe expressed feelings of “despair” over his departure from his previous company.

“Throughout my 13 years doing this my mission has evolved,” O’Keefe said. “Over the last few weeks I have felt a lot of despair and seen a lot of evil and felt overcome with various emotions. I take away from these the gratitude that I have for many of you, most of you … I reflected upon my appreciation for many of you, what makes this great is because we actually believe in this, we have a passion for this and we have principle.”