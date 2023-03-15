Justin Bieber Shares Important Medical Update With Fans After Being Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber shared a critical medical update with fans Wednesday by sharing a video that demonstrated his progress since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The Grammy winning artist posted a video to his Instagram Story that revealed a dramatic improvement in the mobility in his face. The video was set to the song “Ice T” by Tems, and started off with Bieber keeping his face very still and darting his eyes from side to side. The words “Wait for it” were written above the short clip, and just before the video cut out, the camera zoomed in on Bieber as he flashed a wide, and seemingly fully-controlled smile.

Bieber’s smile seemed completely normal, and the joy in his face was visible. This was a drastic difference from the video Bieber posted of himself in June 2022, when he declared he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The condition occurs when a shingles outbreak affects facial nerves near the ears, and generates a painful rash as well as facial paralysis, according to the Mayo Clinic. They also report that hearing loss can occur in some cases, which would certainly be detrimental to the 29-year-old singer. The paralysis can be permanent in some cases.

When Bieber first shared his condition with fans, he indicated he was unable to blink with one eye and was experiencing complete paralysis on one side of his face.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down and I hope you guys understand,” Bieber said to his fans upon discovering his diagnosis. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Officially Cancels All Remaining Tour Dates)

The star pushed through facial exercises in an effort to overcome his condition, and the video shared Wednesday demonstrates strong and visible progress as he continues on the road to recovery.