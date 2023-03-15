REPORT: Principal Arrested On First Day At School

Jefferson County Public School principal Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested Monday on his first day on the job.

Littles Sr. started his first day at Olmstead Academy North middle school on Monday; the very same day, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for his arrest, according to WDRB. The warrant was issued by the Bullitt County Attorney’s office in relation to charges of fourth degree assault and third degree terroristic threatening.

Bullitt County Sheriff chief deputy Alex Payne confirmed that the charges are related to a domestic incident that occurred on Christmas Day 2022, WDRB noted. Littles reportedly pulled up to his alleged girlfriend’s home, as she was leaving the property with a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend. Littles Sr. allegedly assaulted the man in question, leaving him with injuries to the face and head.

The man was checked by emergency service personnel and was advised to seek treatment at a local area hospital, WDRB continued. When police arrived at the scene, Littles Sr. had already left.

Police reports of the incident claim the victim has video of the assault, as well as photographs of his injuries. These materials were dropped off at Bullitt County attorney’s office Dec. 28, which is when the warrant was issued.

Littles Sr. was held at Louisville Metro Corrections after his arrest on Monday, according to the outlet. (RELATED: These School Board Meetings Are Effing LIT)

He has worked in the district for 16 years in various positions. Assistant principal Ebony Booker is the administrator in charge effective immediately, the outlet reported.