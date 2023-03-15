Mark Meadows-Affiliated Nonprofit To Create ‘MAGA Campus’ In The Heart Of Washington, DC

A conservative nonprofit is funding the formation of what some are calling a “MAGA campus” in the deep-blue city of Washington, D.C., according to The Washington Post.

The Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) has reportedly acquired nine properties near the U.S. Capitol with the goal of transforming the area into “Patriot’s Row.” The group, led by former President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, spent $41 million on the properties. The group also purchased a $7 million Maryland estate they intend to use as a retreat for conservative staff from the Hill.

CPI reportedly intends to turn the area into a permanent space for the conservative movement to gather, meet and provide trainings for staffers in the right-wing ideological ecosystem. Grid News calls the campus plans an “aggressive expansion.”

“”I couldn’t imagine serving in Congress without the help of CPI,” CPI quotes Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as saying in a report to donors.” | Meet ‘Patriot’s Row’: Mark Meadows’ MAGA hub buys a multimillion-dollar chunk of ‘the Swamp’

The nonprofit’s 2022 Annual Report referenced the plan to acquire property close to the U.S. Capitol, with the goal of creating a permanent space for conservative thought and training in the nation’s capital. The group will also expand CPI Studios, which they claim has hosted 2,750 booking sessions.

“With our expanded presence in D.C.,” the report reads, “we’re launching CPI academy — a formal program of training for congressional staff and current and future members of the movement.”

According to Grid News, CPI also intends to rent out space to their affiliate groups. Some of these groups were reportedly involved with “election integrity” efforts surrounding alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.