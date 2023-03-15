Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Louisiana

Famous rapper Hurricane Chris was acquitted of the 2020 murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. on March 14.

A Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jury delivered its verdict at 9:00 p.m., finding Chris not guilty on all counts. The rapper had been facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz, according to TMZ. He was facing the potential of life in prison if convicted on the murder charge, according to The Shade Room. “This situation drained me and affected my health greatly,” Chris said to The Shade Room. “God, I give you all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well,” he said.

Chris was overtaken by emotion and expressed his relief by thanking those that supported him during his trial.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” Chris said.

The rapper described the impact this verdict had on his life with his family.

“They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty,” he said. “Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man,” he said, according to The Shade Room. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality TV Star Kyle Chrisley Arrested For Aggravated Assault)

The charges against Chris stem from the shooting of Farris Jr. at 1:00 a.m. at a Texaco gas station on the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. Chris told police he shot at Farris Jr. out of self-defense after struggling over his car. He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, according to The Shade Room.

The trial required the rapper’s focus and diminished his ability to continue with his recording career. He was only able to release four songs in 2022, and fans hope he will now be able to get back to making music, according to TMZ.