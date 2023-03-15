Police Arrest 3 Officers From Same Department In 4 Days For Alleged DUI

Three police officers with the Columbus, Ohio Police Department were arrested in four days for alleged DUI.

Officers Tylor Nixon, Robbie Whitlow, and Melvin Romans were arrested between March 10 and March 13, according to ABC 6.

Police stopped Nixon on Friday, ABC 6 reported. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was reportedly 0.168. Police also charged Nixon with improper use of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police pulled over Whitlow on Monday after he reportedly crossed the center line on a local road, reported ABC 6. He told the responding officer that he had “a few” drinks and reportedly refused to comply with a field sobriety test. The officer involved in the traffic stop also said that Whitlow had trouble handling his wallet and slurred his speech. (RELATED: REPORT: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Allegedly Slamming Into Several Cars, Firing Gun)

Romans was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to ABC 6. Police accused him of speeding and crossing the center line, according to WBNS.

Nixon had been with the police department for three years while Romans had worked as an officer for 16 years, WBNS reported. Whitlow was an officer in Columbus for 11 years.

All three officers were “relieved of duty,” reported ABC 6.

The Columbus Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.