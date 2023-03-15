Ex-New Orleans Cop Gets 14 Years For Molesting 15-Year-Old Rape Victim

A former Louisiana police officer was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after being found guilty of sexually molesting a 15-year old girl who had already been a rape victim.

Prosecutors charged Rodney Vicknair with befriending and offering to mentor the unnamed victim after escorting her to a hospital for a rape examination in 2020 — when she was just 14 years old — in his capacity as a New Orleans police officer, according to a Department of Justice release. The nature of their relationship changed after Vicknair began making suggestive comments to the girl, even requesting sexually explicit photos of the teen, which he kept on his phone, the release stated. (RELATED: Man Convicted For Trying To Have Sex With Pregnant 12-Year-Old Who Was Actually An Undercover Cop)

On Sept. 23, 2020, Vicknair arrived at the now 15-year-old’s home and invited her into his truck. After locking the doors, Vicknair leaned over the victim and began to “intentionally [touch] her genitals under her clothing,” according to the release.

Vicknair admitted during his trial that his actions towards the victim were done “without a legitimate law enforcement purpose” and were against the law, the release stated.

“We are grateful to this young survivor for coming forward, even though she thought no one would believe her,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division stated in the release.

“Had she not been willing to do so, we would not have been able to hold the defendant accountable for his heinous crime. This case should send a strong message to law enforcement officers who sexually abuse victims, particularly children, that they are not above the law and will be held accountable,” Clarke continued.