Prominent Writer Says Conservative Commentators Shouldn’t Have Opinions On Vaccines, Climate Change

A prominent writer and podcaster declared Wednesday that conservatives “should not have opinions” on topics like climate change and vaccines.

“We’re swimming in a sea of misinformation, where you’ve got people who are moving the opinions of millions of others, who should not have an opinion on these topics. There is no scenario in which you should be getting your opinion about vaccine safety or climate change, or the war in Ukraine, or anything else that we might want to talk about from Candace Owens, right?” Sam Harris, an author and podcaster, said, referencing the Daily Wire host who clashed with former President Donald Trump over vaccines in a December 2021 interview. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Do You Think You Are?’: Rep. Boebert Grills Former Twitter Execs Over ‘Shadow-Banning’ Of Her Account)

WATCH:

Harris justified using a “left-wing conspiracy” to defeat Trump’s 2020 re-election bid in an August 2022 interview, calling the former president “an existential threat to democracy” and referencing censorship of an October 2020 report by the New York Post about the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden by Twitter and Facebook.

“She’s not a relevant expert on any of those topics. And what’s more, she doesn’t seem to care, right?” Harris continued “And she’s living in a culture that has amplified that not caring into a business model, an effective business model, right? That is something very Trumpian about all that.”

Harris earlier claimed that media outlets like The New York Times would not have had time to verify the contents of the laptop.

The Daily Caller News Foundation rapidly confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020, while the New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in an article about investigations into Biden by the Department of Justice.

