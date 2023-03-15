Suns’ Torrey Craig Loses His Tooth After Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Blasts Him Like They’re On The Football Field

Causing fights and busting out teeth — that’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns squared off Tuesday night, but it’s a collision in the third quarter that has everybody’s attention. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo completely rammed Suns’ Torrey Craig like he was in an NFL game.

In fact, the hit was so hard that Craig was left looking for a lost tooth.

Torrey Craig just picked up his tooth off the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/3O87N0zG6i — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 15, 2023

That wasn’t the first football-style hit that Antetokounmpo laid on Craig during the game either, as the commentators even pointed out how Craig had been taking shots all game.

Another big Antetokounmpo hit on Craig came in the first half, but somehow, the referees called a foul on Craig.

Huh?

This was a foul on Torrey Craig. I hope Giannis is okay. pic.twitter.com/dEfN4KwdX1 — Khiz (@KhizBadshah) March 15, 2023

I don’t know what has all of a sudden got into Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maybe it’s the cocky arrogance of being an NBA champion. Who knows, but even though it’s justified, I don’t think it needs to come out like this.

When you’re a superstar like Giannis, you can get away with a lot of things, and he obviously knows that with his NFL-level flooring of other players. But now we’re knocking out people’s teeth? (RELATED: Andrew Bogut Calls On Girl Dads To Stand Up As Transgender Player Allowed In Women’s Basketball League)

And this was literally a night after he nearly caused an outright brawl to break out:

What’s gotten into you as of late, Giannis?