Suns’ Torrey Craig Loses His Tooth After Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Blasts Him Like They’re On The Football Field

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo completely rammed Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig like he was in an NFL game, which left Craig looking for his tooth. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @BALLYSPORTSAZ]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @BALLYSPORTSAZ]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Causing fights and busting out teeth — that’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns squared off Tuesday night, but it’s a collision in the third quarter that has everybody’s attention. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo completely rammed Suns’ Torrey Craig like he was in an NFL game.

In fact, the hit was so hard that Craig was left looking for a lost tooth.

That wasn’t the first football-style hit that Antetokounmpo laid on Craig during the game either, as the commentators even pointed out how Craig had been taking shots all game.

Another big Antetokounmpo hit on Craig came in the first half, but somehow, the referees called a foul on Craig.

Huh?

I don’t know what has all of a sudden got into Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maybe it’s the cocky arrogance of being an NBA champion. Who knows, but even though it’s justified, I don’t think it needs to come out like this.

When you’re a superstar like Giannis, you can get away with a lot of things, and he obviously knows that with his NFL-level flooring of other players. But now we’re knocking out people’s teeth? (RELATED: Andrew Bogut Calls On Girl Dads To Stand Up As Transgender Player Allowed In Women’s Basketball League)

And this was literally a night after he nearly caused an outright brawl to break out:

What’s gotten into you as of late, Giannis?