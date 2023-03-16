‘The Country Be Damned’: Adam Schiff Accuses Tucker Carlson Of Lying

Congressman Adam Schiff accused Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 6 on Joy Reid’s The ReidOut on Thursday.

In February, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson exclusive access to more than 41,000 hours of footage of the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The footage, which Carlson revealed on his show in March, appeared to show police escorting Jan. 6 prisoner Jacob Chansley, known as “QAnon Shaman,” through the halls of Congress. Chansley is now serving a 41-month prison sentence for charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building. The video also appeared to show Republican Sen. Josh Hawley being escorted through the halls of Congress, after the January 6 Committee claimed footage showed him running from the rioters. (RELATED: Joy Reid Calls ‘Twitter Files’ Journos ‘Shills’ For Elon Musk’s ‘Narrative’ About Censorship)

“It just shows how the Speaker is willing to sacrifice not just the truth but the security of the very institution of which he is now the Speaker in order to curry favor from the most extreme members of his conference,” Schiff said.

“It’s so important to continue showing this footage because Tucker Carlson uses that megaphone to lie and lie and lie to the American people,” he continued. “And as we have seen in the Dominion Voting litigation emails and texts from Tucker Carlson, he knows he’s pushing a big lie. He shows his private disdain for Donald Trump and the uncertainty of claims of fraud around the election, yet he makes very clear, as does Rupert Murdoch and others, when it comes to Fox, it’s just about the money.”

Documents unveiled as part of the ongoing defamation lawsuit between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems allegedly showed messages from Carlson saying he hates Trump “passionately” and saying, “[w]e are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” NBC News reported.

“When it comes to Kevin McCarthy, it’s just about holding on to the title of speaker and the country be damned,” Schiff said.