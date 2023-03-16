Lonzo Ball’s Career In Jeopardy As He Prepares To Undergo Third Surgery On Same Knee

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is preparing to undergo his third left knee surgery in a timespan of 14 months.

The Bulls released an update to Twitter on Thursday in regards to Ball’s health status and stated that the 25-year-old will receive a cartilage transplant in his damaged left knee soon.

Injury Update: Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee. He will remain out indefinitely. Tap below for quotes from Lonzo & AK: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2023

“This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward. The support of my family, friends, fans and medical staff throughout my recovery is what keeps me moving forward. I can’t wait to get back to what I love doing most – playing basketball,” Ball said.

The former number two overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been out of action since January 2022 when he tore his meniscus in a game against the Golden State Warriors. The star point guard received surgery following his injury against the Warriors and then again in September, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: Enes Kanter Rips Adam Silver For Destroying NBA)

Ball has struggled to play basketball pain-free since the injury occurred and even stated in an interview prior to the start of the 2023 season that he was experiencing pain in his left knee just going up and down stairs.

For a 25-year-old to be in pain just going up and down stairs is worrisome. From the way that his career is unfolding, he’s beginning to remind me a lot of Derrick Rose.

Rose was named the NBA MVP during the 2010-2011 season during his third year in the league. He was as quick and explosive as any guard in the world before he tore his ACL in a playoff game in 2012 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sadly, he would never get back to his MVP status as a player and never reached his full potential due to his knee issues.

Having one knee surgery done takes a significant toll on the human body. I can’t imagine having three done and then going out and playing 48 minutes of professional basketball every night. With that said, I’m afraid after having this cartilage transplant surgery, Ball will be a shell of his former self.