Reporter Unloads On Lori Lightfoot After She Revokes His Press Credentials

A Chicago reporter who sued outgoing Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for revoking his press credentials unloaded on her Wednesday during a city council meeting.

Reporter William Kelly sued Lightfoot after she allegedly tried to “prevent anyone from questioning her about her multiple failures in office or about [her] false statements.”

“I should be sitting over there with my colleagues, but I’m standing over here because on a weekly basis I was going viral asking you obvious questions and instead of answering them, you told me that crime was down, my videos went viral, amassed millions of likes and shares, and it was hurting your re-election campaign, so you revoked my media credential,” Kelly said.

“That should never happen in a free country.”

“You shut down our schools, you shut down the churches, you shut down the businesses. You did the one thing I thought could never happen: as somebody who was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city for Chicago brought down so low,” reporter William Kelly said. (RELATED: NYC Mayor Says Lightfoot’s Loss Is A Wake-Up Call)

Wow. Reporter @Williamjkelly, who had his credentials revoked by Lori Lightfoot for asking tough questions, unloads on the outgoing Chicago mayor: “I hope … you will pack your suitcase and get the hell out of my city.” pic.twitter.com/N5qizNh9pu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 16, 2023

“I hope that, after today’s city council meeting, you will pack your suitcase and get the hell out of my city.”

Kelly told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that he was speaking for his fellow citizens.

“Even if she didn’t pull my press credentials, I still would not have had the opportunity to ask her a question or speak for the people of Chicago after the city council meeting because Mayor Lightfoot canceled her post-city council meeting press conference.”

Kelly had his press credentials revoked after he claims he exposed Lightfoot’s ineptness.

Lightfoot and former police superintendent David Brown allegedly made up an altercation that supposedly occurred in July to justify revoking his credentials.