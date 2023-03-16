‘It Rips You Apart’: Kelly Clarkson Details Painful Divorce

Famous country singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson spoke about her painful divorce on a new episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast.

Clarkson is newly divorced from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She revealed that their marriage dissolved over time and divorce wasn’t a snap decision. “What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?” Martinez asked on the podcast. Clarkson responded by revealing the pain associated with this experience. “It rips you apart,” she said, “whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn’t work.”

Blackstock and Clarkson were married for seven years and share two children, 8-year-old River Rose and 6-year-old Remington Alexander.

“I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn’t an overnight decision,” she said on the podcast.

“Anyone that’s been divorced [knows],” she said.

“That was years in trying to make — not make it work, ’cause I never wanted to be part of something to ‘make it work,'” she said.

“I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn’t happen,” Clarkson revealed.

Clarkson and Blackfoot were engaged after dating for 6 years, but filed for divorce in 2020. The divorce was finalized two years later, according to People

The country star’s children have also been deeply affected by the major life change.

“I ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling and I put them to bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?'” Clarkson said. She went on to explain her kids still wished their parents were together.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks," she said.

Clarkson remains strong for the sake of her kids and reassures them that everything will work out for everyone involved.

“But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,” she said in the podcast.