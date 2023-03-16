Damar Hamlin Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘The Masked Singer’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a surprise appearance on the March 15 episode of “The Masked Singer,” and he was joined by a very special person.

Hamlin stunned the crowd and the judges alike when he took the stage along with his younger brother. The athlete looked strong and healthy following his horrifying collapse on the field January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin spent nine days in hospital and was listed in critical condition after taking a blow to his chest which sent his heart into an arrhythmia, according to the Daily Mail.

Damar Hamlin was just on The Masked Singer pic.twitter.com/b0zhYQBbWW — 🇺🇸🗽🦅 90’s 🎶🎸 (@Oakley_43) March 16, 2023

Hamlin’s inspiring recovery took front and center when the stunned judges were able to get past their shock at seeing the star in front of them. His younger brother Damir took the stage to unveil a clue. “Sesame Street” character Elmo asked him who was with him, prompting Damir to introduce to say “my brother,” as Hamlin made his way to the stage, holding a football.

The clue that was unveiled ended up being the football with the face of panelist Ken Jeong’s face on it.

Jeong shouted, “Oh my gosh!” while fellow judge Jenny McCarthy who was also visibly shocked, said , “No way! No way! That’s incredible!”

“That is awesome!’ Nicole Scherzinger said, as she drew attention to Jeong, who was absolutely stunned by Hamlin’s presence. “Ken is freaking out,” Scherzinger said.

Jeong was able to find words and share his excitement.

“I’m just so glad you’re here. But more importantly, I’m just so glad you’re healthy,” he said.

“The whole world loves you!’ Jeong said. (RELATED: Damar Hamlin Attributes His Recovery To Higher Power: ‘God Using Me As A Vessel’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)

Hamlin raised his hand to his heart, patted his chest, and humbly said, “Thank you.”

The football star was asked what brought him to “The Masked Singer” stage, and his response was simple and humbling.

“Mainly because of my brother,” Damar told said to host Nick Cannon.

“That’s my world. I put family first,” Hamlin said. “He loves Sesame Street more than most things, so we had to make it tonight.”