‘Big Life Changes Are Happening’: Bob Odenkirk Describes The Impact Of His Heart Attack

Famous actor Bob Odenkirk spoke about how dramatically different his life is now, after suffering a heart attack in July 2021.

The 60-year-old star from “Breaking Bad” is keeping himself very busy these days, but he’s filling his time with what really matters most in life, according to his March interview with People.

“Big life changes are happening,” Odenkirk told People. “I’m trying to be more present and to make some space in my life because when you race from one thing to the next you deprive yourself of the fun of the experience,” he said.

Odenkirk’s life was altered after he suffered a serious heart attack while filming scenes for “Saul.” The actor has absolutely no recollection of the traumatic moment when his heart stopped beating and he had to be rushed to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to People.

The cast and crew on set had a very different perspective of the incident and have stated they were “traumatized” by the experience. They rushed to his aid and called for help when they realized Odenkirk was suffering from a medical crisis.

“I’m still coming to terms with it,” Odenkirk told People.

“Also, I’m still flabbergasted by how many people had such goodwill towards me and wanted me to be OK. I don’t know quite what to chalk it up to — Saul isn’t a particularly good person!” he said, jokingly. (RELATED: Susan Lucci Provides Update On Her Condition After Two Heart Procedures)

“But it was extremely touching. And I can only be appreciative of it and try to make something good come from it,” Odenkirk said.

He has since written a children’s book with his 22-year old daughter Erin and has a starring role in AMC’s Lucky Hank, as a disillusioned college professor, according to People.