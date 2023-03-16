Helicopter Footage Shows Intense Moment Man Is Rescued From Raging River

Sky5 helicopter footage shows the harrowing moment the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) air unit rescued a man from the rushing rapids of the Los Angeles River.

AMAZING RESCUE! Superman to the rescue Boyle Heights LA River Wow! @abc7 ⁦@KFIAM640⁩ pic.twitter.com/dnGBPoeReg — Tim Conway Jr Show (@ConwayShow) March 16, 2023

Authorities received reports of a distressed person in Boyle Heights around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to KTLA 5. The man was clinging to concrete barriers on the side of the river while the rapids moved swiftly around him. Crews attempted to get a life vest to him but were unable to due to high winds, KIRO 7 reported.

An LAFD Swift Rescue Team member attached to a cable dropped down from a helicopter and harnessed the man in need of rescue. They were then lifted out of the gushing river together.

Authorities have yet to release details on the man’s identity or how he fell into the river, but LAFD indicated he was suffering with symptoms of hypothermia, the outlet noted. He was airlifted to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

#BoyleHeights River Rescue; 05:45PM; #LAriver south of Washington Bl; An adult male suffering the effects of hypothermia (no other injuries yet determined). Details = @LAFD. pic.twitter.com/1rrfInO70R — 🅔🅡🅘🅚 🅢🅒🅞🅣🅣 (@PIOErikScott) March 16, 2023

LAFD officials previously warned county residents to steer clear of the river after massive storm surges from recent downpours bolstered the tides and increased the danger of drowning.

“The Swift Water Rescue Team has been strategically placed around the LA River and tributary waterways” LAFD Captain Dusty Clark told CBS. “With the amount of rain we’ve seen in recent weeks and months our reservoirs and dam systems have been maxed out so they’re gonna have to release water to end up allowing more water to come in.”