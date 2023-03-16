NFL Pro Nasir Adderley Announces Retirement At Age 25

Free agent safety Nasir Adderley announced his retirement from the National Football League on Thursday.

Adderley was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 60th overall pick and played four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old listed off multiple reasons for why he’s stepping away from the game. Adderley cited that he wants to prioritize his health, spend more time with his family, work in business, and to chase his passion for “true liberation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasir Adderley (@nasir_adderley)

The athletic safety claimed in his post that he believes he has “yet to scratch the surface of the player I could be, but if it’s at the expense of my peace of mind then it’s no longer for me.”

Contrary to popular belief, I think Adderley’s decision to retire from the game this young is smart of him. It’s wise to walk away from the league now while his body is still intact, instead of playing for another few seasons and risk suffering a serious injury. (RELATED: Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Released Into Free Agency By The Dallas Cowboys)

After seeing Damar Hamlin (who plays the same position as Adderely) suffer through a terrifying cardiac arrest in January after making a routine tackle, I wouldn’t blame any football player for wanting to retire early. On top of that, Adderely walking away from the sport now will help him avoid the possibility of forming Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE is a brain disease that is commonly found in professional football players due to the physical nature of the game. Some side effects from having CTE include memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, anxiety, suicidality, parkinsonism, and progressive dementia, according to the Boston University CTE Center.

After playing four years in the NFL, I’m sure Adderely is living comfortably financially. Continuing to play in such a physically grueling game would only do him more harm than good, if you ask me.