REPORT: Three South Carolina Football Players Charged And Suspended For Allegedly Hiding, Trying To Escape With AR-15

The three University of South Carolina football players that were hit with suspensions Feb. 3 are now facing charges of illegally possessing an AR-15 rifle, according to records obtained by The Greenville News.

Anthony Rose, a redshirt freshman safety for the Gamecocks, was booked Feb. 6 at 9:30 p.m. into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, according to the booking report.

At approximately 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 25, South Carolina housing staff “observed and photographed an AR-15 rifle” in Rose’s campus apartment located at 650 Lincoln Street during a health and safety check, according to the Feb. 6 warrant that led to Rose’s arrest. The housing staff then reported the rifle to university police, who responded to the apartment.

While officers were at Rose’s door waiting for an answer, he allegedly threw the rifle out of a window, which landed in a common area, according to the warrant. It also states, “two associates of Rose can be seen retrieving the rifle from the common area and one is concealing it in his pants.” Officers also have video footage that matches the crime’s description, according to the warrant.

Rose was hit with two charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and carrying or displaying a firearm in a public building or adjacent area. A bond was set for Rose at $20,000 and he was released Feb. 6, according to The Greenville News.

The other two players — freshmen Monteque Rhames and Cameron Upshaw — were also hit with suspensions and arrests, according to the booking report. Rhames was charged with obstructing justice and carrying weapons on school property. Upshaw, a 17-year-old minor, was charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds and obstructing justice.

An “adult codefendant” (Rhames) hid the rifle in his pants, while they both left the scene in a vehicle that is owned by Upshaw, according to a petition filed by USCPD officer Jacob Graf in the 5th Judicial Circuit family court.