Third Biden Allegedly Involved In Shady China Dealings Revealed

The GOP House Oversight Committee released the third Biden family member allegedly wrapped up in the shady Chinese business dealings.

Hallie Biden, the widow of President Joe Biden’s son Beau, was identified as the third Biden family member who allegedly received money transfers from associate John “Rob” Walker after he received a $3 million transfer in 2017 from the Chinese State Energy HK Limited.

Several Biden family members and their companies were given more than $1.3 million in payments from Walker’s account between 2015-2017, with Hallie Biden allegedly receiving “two separate payments totaling $35,000 in 2017,” according to the GOP Oversight Committee. Both Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden’s brother, James, also received money.

“A bank account identified as an unknown ‘Biden,'” also received money, according to the committee.

BREAKING: @GOPoversight releases bank records showing that Biden family associate Rob Walker, used his company to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and a fourth “unknown Biden.” pic.twitter.com/Bu6bFCs8IR — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

“These records prove the Biden family used at least three family members – Hallie Biden, James Biden and Hunter Biden – and various companies to receive the lucrative payments from Robinson Walker, LLC., including Owasco P.C. JBBSR INC., and RSTP II, LLC.” (RELATED: Politico ‘Deliberately Distorted’ Letter Flagging Hunter Biden Laptop As Potential Russian Disinfo, Former DNI Says)

The new information comes just days after Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer teased Tuesday on Fox News that “a new name has emerged” in the scandal.

Comer had issued a subpoena Sunday for bank records from alleged business associates of Hunter. Comer has repeatedly questioned what the individuals who received money did to warrant the payout.