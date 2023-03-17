Elite Army Parachutist Dies Following Training Jump

An elite Army parachutist died Monday after injuries from a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen was a member of the Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, according to a news release by the Army. Kettenhofen had over 1,000 jumps while in the Army.

The Golden Knights were conducting a routine training jump around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, according to WPLG. After a “hard landing,” first responders took Kettenhofen to Jackson South Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Army is investigating Kettenhofen’s death, according to the news release.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," Golden Knights Parachute Team Commander Lt. Col. Andy Moffit said in the news release. "Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist."

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend,” Moffit added.

The Golden Knights participate in skydiving competitions and demonstrations across the country, according to the Army’s website. The group has broken 348 world records and won more than 3,800 medals in different competitions since 1959.