Billie Eilish Makes A Surprise Acting Debut

Billie Eilish made her acting debut in a surprise role in Donald Glover’s new thriller, “Swarm,” and teased the series with an Instagram video Thursday.

The seven-part series airs Friday on Prime Video and stars Dominique Fishback in the role of Dre, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star named Ni’Jah and journeys through the dark side of fangirl culture, according to CNN. Other famous faces in the production include Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson and singer Chloe Bailey.

Eilish posted a clip from episode four in which Dre tells Eilish’s character she sees “milk spilled on the carpet.”

The famous singer-turned actress then asks what color the milk is, and Dre replies, “It was red.”

“Did you hurt someone?” Eilish whispers quietly.

Dre nods, and Eilish smiles and says, “Very good.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Surround Billie Eilish’s Home After Prank Call)

Fans and followers flocked to Eilish’s Instagram comments section with words of praise for her debut performance.

“Swarm” co-creator Janine Nabers said casting director Carmen Cuba handpicked Eilish for the role, according to CNN.

The post has already garnered more than 2.3 million “likes” in less than 24 hours at the time of writing.