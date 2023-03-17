‘Transparency’: Twitter Will Open A Key Part Of Its Source Code To The Public, Elon Musk Says

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Friday the site would open the source code used to provide recommendations for posts on the platform March 31.

“Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st,” Musk posted on the social media site. (RELATED: ‘Civilizational’: Tucker Carlson Says Musk’s Twitter Purchase Is A Major Victory For ‘Transparency’)

Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality,” Musk said in a follow-up tweet. “Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust.”

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also… https://t.co/uxxJe3RT36 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Musk closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in October, seeking to create a “common digital town square” on the site, according to the Wall Street Journal. After he completed the purchase, he fired top executives of the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety.

Journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger all reported on censorship and shadowbanning carried out by the social media site based on documents released by Musk, who said that transparency on issues like the censorship of an October 2020 report by the New York Post was “necessary to restore public trust.”

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter, multiple advertisers paused spending, while Democratic senators pushed for a Federal Trade Commission investigation into the social media site. Musk reinstated a number of Twitter accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump following a poll on the platform in which 51.8% of users backed the restoration of Trump’s account.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.