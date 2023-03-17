‘We Have Way More Power’: Eva Longoria Reveals Whether She’ll Enter Politics

Eva Longoria told journalist Chris Wallace she would not consider entering the political realm, despite her strong political presence and vocal views.

During her interview on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” Longoria was asked if she would consider running for political office. She didn’t hesitate at all, immediately saying, “No, no, and especially in this moment of politics,” People reported. “It’s so divisive, and I don’t see how there’s faith in politicians in this moment.”

“I can see where voter apathy comes in … For me, I really strongly believe the most powerful part of democracy is the citizen,” Longoria told Wallace.

“We have way more power as a citizen than as a politician,” she added.

Wallace referred to the actress as “smart,” thoughtful,” and “reflective” and pushed once more to ask why she wouldn’t use those assets as a candidate that represented “a particular segment of the population,” the outlet noted.

“Well, I think that’s the main thing,” she said. “I am an activist and an advocate for many things and many causes but I don’t speak for Latinos. And I think that’s what politicians get wrong, is they want to speak for people. ‘I speak for women, I speak for Latinos.’ I don’t do any of those things.”

Longoria then shone a light on campaign tactics used by politicians that demonstrate how far removed they are from their communities. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Sees Lowest Ratings Since Joining CNN)

“And what I try to encourage politicians to do is not knock on our door every four years with a taco truck and try to get our vote,” Longoria told Wallace. “Don’t say our vote matters when our lives don’t matter. You have to engage in these communities. Every day, not every four years.”

The full interview was released on HBO Max Friday morning and airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.