District Attorney Offering Shuttle Service For Workers To Avoid Crime Ravaged City

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon launched an employee shuttle service Monday so his staff can travel freely and safely through the downtown area of the city.

The Employee Secure Transport and Escort Program (E-STEP) shuttles city employees between their cars and workplaces in downtown LA, according to Fox News. The program was developed after a series of incidents where public officials have apparently been confronted by members of the public.

The DA’s Bureau of Investigation will run the program, which will be in effect until a permanent transportation service is secured, Fox noted. Serious crimes on LA’s transportation services, such as trains and buses, increased by 24% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the LA Times.

“It is unprecedented in the 173-year history of the LA District Attorney’s Office that employees need to be escorted to and from their cars to protect them from random violent attacks,” Gascon’s 2024 opponent, LA prosecutor John McKinney told Fox News. “While I applaud George Gascon for taking measures to ensure the safety of DA staff, I blame his policies that have contributed to the need for such extraordinary measures. My thoughts also go out to the millions of Los Angelenos who have to travel about the County of Los Angeles without the same protection.” (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Admits He’s Oblivious To LA District Attorney’s Work As Public Sounds Alarm On Crime Spike)

Train operators described what he’s witnessed on LA’s public transport as “horror,” the LA Times continued. Another city staffer told the California Globe that they “hope Gascon really looks into what he has exactly done” in putting his employees at risk, the people of Los Angeles at risk, and in worsening the crime situation in the city.