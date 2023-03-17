‘In Serious Talks’: Michael Jordan Reportedly (And Sadly) Wants To Sell The Charlotte Hornets (Say It Ain’t So, Mike!)

Say it ain’t so, Mike! Say it ain’t so!

Michael Jordan is reportedly in serious talks to sell a controlling portion of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by current Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Details about a potential deal are currently unknown, but, a sale is also not guaranteed at this point. If something does go through, Jordan is expected to retain a minority stake in the franchise, with Plotkin and Schnall becoming co-governors.

Jordan became a minority owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2006, eventually purchasing the team for $275 million. During his tenure as majority owner, the Hornets have only made the playoffs three times, never making it out of the first round.

No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, sources said. If sale is completed, Jordan would be expected to keep a minority stake in team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

Being from Virginia and hanging out in the Queen City a lot in my day, I’ve got an attachment to the Charlotte Hornets, and I’ve loved (and still do love) the fact that Michael Jordan owns the franchise, so seeing this news makes me a bit sad.

Yeah, the Hornets never had any success under Jordan, and for all I know, he might be a horrible owner. But it's still Michael Jordan, man.

Well … if a sale does happen, here’s to a winning future in Charlotte.