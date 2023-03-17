‘People Just Flocked’: DCNF Reporter Describes Northern Border Chaos With People Crossing ‘Both Ways’

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter said Friday that the northern border of the United States was chaos with migration going “both ways.”

“On my northern border trip, I didn’t realize how many people were coming both ways,” DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer said on the Timcast podcast on YouTube. “So, what I did while I was down there or up there, is I took a bunch of taxis filled with people from all over the world, they just filled up. People just flocked to them at the airport, at bus stops.” (RELATED: More Than 385,000 Illegal Migrants Evaded Arrest At The Southern Border Since October, Border Patrol Chief Says)

“They were all going north, and the taxi would drop them off, Canadian authorities would tell them ‘You’re entering illegally if you decide to walk here,’ and they do,” Taer said. Taer also noted that in many cases, people fly to Canada from Mexico, and then cross the northern border.

Illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S. border with Canada both ways, with the Swanton sector that covers portions of Vermont and New York seeing a 900% increase in encounters by United States Customs and Border Protection agents. Agents and family members said that many agents on the U.S.-Canada border are counting down they days until they can take retirement.

“You hear a lot about gotaways, people that evade Border Patrol,” Taer said. “They’re evading up there way more than they’re actually being encountered because there’s no wall, there’s no line of border patrol agents. It’s the largest, longest shared border in the world.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP data noted that 1.66 million encounters took place in fiscal year 2021.

CBP also reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, another 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023 and over 250,000 in December.

