Josh Duggar Gets Child Pornography Prison Sentence Extended

Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar had his 12.5 year prison sentence for child pornography charges extended for almost two additional months, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Duggar’s release date from the Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville was pushed back from Aug. 12 to Oct. 10, 2032, the bureau’s website says. The extension comes shortly after he was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly possessing a cellphone while serving his sentence, In Touch reported. (RELATED: R. Kelly Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Sex Crimes)

Josh Duggar’s 12.5-year prison sentence extended after cellphone reportedly found in his lockup READ STORY: https://t.co/ImW9xS4yZf pic.twitter.com/RCe49fS416 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) March 17, 2023

He was found guilty by an Arkansas jury in December 2021 for knowingly receiving and distributing child pornography. The former “19 Kids and Counting” star was moved to FCI Seagoville in June 2022 after an Arkansas judge handed him a 12.5 year sentence for receiving child pornography. The judge said Duggar did not knowingly distribute child pornography and lessened his sentence from prosecutors initial request for a 20 year sentence.

He is expected to be placed on 20 years of post-release-supervision once he completes his prison sentence, law enforcement sources told TMZ in May.

Allegations of Duggar sexually abusing children date back to 2002 and they began receiving attention from authorities in 2006, The Sun chronicled. In 2015, child sexual abuse allegations against Duggar were resurfaced by In Touch, which included a police report from 2006.

TLC cancelled 19 Kids and Counting following the highly publicized allegations. Duggar was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security in 2019 and arrested in 2021 for possession of child porn.