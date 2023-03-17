Logan Cremonesi Has Such A Great March Madness Hairdo That It Might Launch UCLA Into The Final Four

I regret not putting UCLA in my Final Four now.

UCLA forward Logan Cremonesi might only be a sophomore walk-on with a stat line of 0.1 points-per-game, 0.2 rebounds-per-game and 0.2 assists-per-game, but that hasn’t stopped him from having massive Bruin pride for the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament.

Before the big dance got started, Cremonesi revealed a new hairdo of his which was outright inspired by UCLA, featuring blonde hair with multiple blue paw prints all over. He also has the flashy ‘UCLA’ logo on the back of his head.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐂𝐋𝐀. Bruins’ sophomore Logan Cremonesi with the March Madness statement hairdo. #GoBruins | @logan_cremonesi pic.twitter.com/7Bh5OH7yG6 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 14, 2023

On Thursday night, Cremonesi showed off his hairdo to America during the first round game between the No. 2 seed Bruins and No. 15 UNC Asheville.

Logan Cremonesi going all out for UCLA 😂 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/43V1hGWqVi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

Oh, man. I absolutely love this.

Would I have worn it if I were in his position?

Of course not, but I’m loving the school pride and the timing of March Madness to do it, and despite having no major role on the team. But at the same time, what else are you going to do with no playing time and an average stat line of 0.1/0.2/0.2? (RELATED: March Madness Crowd Explodes As Oral Roberts’ 7-Foot, 5-Inch Big Man Connor Vanover Has A Tough Time Tying His Shoe)

Nothing. You’re going to do this:

He got the UCLA logo on his head 😅 School spirit on another level 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WsUyZW6n2Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2023

Plus, with him living in Los Angeles and how weird those people are out there, it just pops.

Yet another great moment of March Madness.