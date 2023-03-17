Mar-A-Lago Staff Subpoenaed To Testify In Trump Classified Documents Case

At least two dozen people connected to former President Donald Trump have been subpoenaed, including Mar-a-Lago staff members and staffers close to him, by the Department of Justice Special Counsel regarding Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to what multiple sources told CNN.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking individuals ranging from the president’s attorneys to housekeepers to testify on what they have seen on the estate relating to the president’s handling of classified material, CNN reported. The government probe has been ongoing since FBI agents found 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked secret and top secret, in a raid on Mar-a-Lago last August.

Trump’s communications aid Margo Martin already appeared before the grand jury on Thursday, according to CNN. Three attorneys for the president have also recently appeared before the grand jury, CNN previously reported.

“They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something,” a source familiar with the investigation told CNN. (RELATED: Grand Jury Forewoman In Trump Case Goes On Bizarre Media Tour, Panicking Left)

Smith was appointed to the president’s case in November. “I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice,” he said in a statement at the time.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

