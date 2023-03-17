NYT Columnist Melts Down Over Trump’s ‘Real Resonance’ With Americans

New York Times columnist Mara Gay fretted about former President Donald Trump’s “real resonance” with Americans Friday.

“At a time when we could be having very important debates over climate change, over how to make the economy work for everyday Americans and make sure our kids can do better than our parents did, or even fix the gun control laws so that our children aren’t being mowed down, why are we still talking about this dystopia?” Gay asked a MSNBC panel. “Because the fears that Donald Trump and the radical Republicans are playing to have very real resonance with Americans.” (RELATED: ‘All Shooting Must Stop’: Trump Calls For Peace In Ukraine Conflict, Says Pentagon Needs To Be Overhauled)

Trump said in a Thursday video the biggest threat the United States faced was “some of the horrible, U.S.A. hating people that represent us” and the “abolition of our national borders.”

Trump leads DeSantis by double digits in recent aggregate polling, including a 24-point lead in a Morning Consult poll for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election.

WATCH:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, another 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023 and over 250,000 in December.

“This is the language not just of dystopia, but of fascism, of white supremacy. This is coded language, and I think it’s really important that we just kind of break down what that means. In this case, say to Donald Trump, what America are you talking about that is this greatest threat to Western civilization? What is it? Is it pluralism?” Gay asked. “Is it the fact that immigrants want to still come here, as you pointed out, Joe? Is it the fact that there are thriving cities in the United States that are filled with a diverse group of people that’s a threat?”

Trump denounced white supremacy on multiple occasions, including after violent protests in Charlottesville over the planned removal of statues in August 2017.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

