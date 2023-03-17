BREAKING: House Oversight Committee Demands Interview From Key Biden Family Associate

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, is requesting a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Rob Walker, the Daily Caller has learned.

A memo released by the Oversight Committee on Thursday revealed that Biden family members received over $1.3 million in payments from accounts linked to Rob Walker.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business practices. The Committee has identified you as a critical witness in this matter and has reviewed evidence showing you received millions of dollars originating from a Chinese energy company and elsewhere. The Committee invites you to participate in a transcribed interview with Committee staff,” the letter says.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE:

Letter To Rob Walker by James Lynch

Subpoenaed financial records show at least three Biden family members, Hallie, James and Hunter Biden, received payments from Robinson Walker LLC, the committee found. The payments came after Walker received a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Firm That Bankrolled Biden Associates Closely Linked To Communist Party Officials)

“Rob Walker is a key witness in our investigation of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes. After receiving a $3 million dollar payout from a Chinese energy company two months after Vice President Biden left office, Rob Walker then sent over a million dollars in incremental payments to Biden family accounts and a similar amount to another Biden family associate,” Oversight Committee Chair Comer said.

“These records reveal that the three parties likely all received a third of the money from China and it is unclear what services were provided in return. When speaking about dealings with the Biden family, Rob Walker once said that exposing him would ‘Bury all of us, man.’ Why? The Oversight Committee has many questions for Rob Walker and we look forward to getting answers for the American people.”