Biden’s Bracket Busted Hours Into March Madness By Mammoth Upset

President Joe Biden posted his NCAA Men’s March Madness college basketball tournament bracket on Twitter Thursday morning, and by Thursday night his champion, University of Arizona, was already defeated.

“I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins,” the president tweeted.

Good luck to every team in this year’s NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers upset No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats with a 59-55 victory in the first round of the tournament. After Arizona led the majority of the game, Princeton took the lead in the last 50 seconds. With 20 seconds left, Princeton freshman, Caden Pierce, hit two free throws, and senior Tosan Evbuomwan made a free throw, which secured victory for the Tigers.

Despite having 11 minutes to score, Arizona managed only six points and committed six turnovers. Then, the Wildcats missed two life-saving three-pointers that could have pushed them into overtime. This marks the third consecutive year a No. 15 seed has upset a No. 2 seed. (RELATED:No. 13 Furman Takes Out No. 4 Virginia In First Stunning Upset Of March Madness)

11.1% of users had Arizona in the Final Four and only 0.17% out of 20 million brackets remain perfect, according to ESPN. Princeton will play No. 7 seed Missouri this Saturday, and the winner will advance to the Sweet 16.

Princeton busting brackets everywhere 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T4soTrc8LV — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2023

Biden’s other Final Four picks; Kansas, Texas, and Marquette are still in the running. Kansas beat Howard 68-96, Texas beat Colgate 81-61, and Marquette is scheduled to play Vermont Friday.