International Criminal Court Hits Putin With Arrest Warrant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) put forward a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest Friday for the alleged illegal trafficking of children from occupied parts of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The ICC said the war crimes were allegedly committed at least from February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The ICC also levied a warrant against Putin’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the same offense, citing “reasonable grounds to believe” they bare individual responsibility. (RELATED: ‘All Shooting Must Stop’: Trump Calls For Peace In Ukraine Conflict, Says Pentagon Needs To Be Overhauled)

#ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmański on recent arrest warrants against Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova in the context of the situation in #Ukraine

More info: https://t.co/5OMC7Xuuy5 pic.twitter.com/45bT4mHqIs — Int’l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) March 17, 2023

“The ICC attaches great importance to victims, especially children,” ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmański said. “The judges issued arrest warrants. Their execution depends on international cooperation.”

U.K. intelligence estimated in February that between 40,000 to 60,000 Russian personnel had been killed in the war in Ukraine, including soldiers and private military contractors. At least 8,000 non-combatants had died during the conflict by February, based on U.N. Human Rights Office data.

