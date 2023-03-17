Rachel Zegler Says She Joined The DC Universe Because She Was Desperate For A Job

Famous actress Rachel Zegler said she really only took on a role with the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) out of sheer desperation during difficult pandemic times.

The famous actress has landed starring roles in “West Side Story” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” She told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) during a premiere interview Tuesday that she made the decision to join the DCEU out of sheer necessity.

“The reality is we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I was not working and I couldn’t get a job for the life of me, because ‘West Side Story’ hadn’t come out yet,” the actress told the outlet. “It was really hard to book work for me.”

She acknowledged she was fortunate to have landed the DC role during pandemic times when lockdowns were in place and many filming projects had taken an indefinite hiatus. The actress said she agreed to play the character of Anthea because she “needed a job. I’m being so serious.”

Zegler went through the process of auditioning for the role and was delighted to eventually clinch the part, she told the outlet.

“I loved the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback and then a camera read and then everything in between.” (RELATED: Keanu Reeves Teases ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Telling Fans He Took ‘Car-Driving To The Next Level’)

“I’m so lucky that I got this job,” she added.

What seemingly started off as just a way to earn money ended up becoming a very meaningful journey for the 21-year-old, she told the outlet.

“I made some of my best friends on this job. I just absolutely adore this movie, too, so I’m excited,” Zegler said.

The sequel, directed by David F. Sandberg, also stars Asher Angel, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Zachary Levi.