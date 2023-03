In an attempt to own Ron DeSantis, a TikToker exposes how left-wing ideology has infiltrated American Girl doll. The most insane people in our society attacked a comedian for pointing out legitimate grooming online, and we examine a recent wave of illiberal college students.

Get a full breakdown and comment your thoughts on episode 42 of The Reaction:

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Let’s Be Honest: Disney’s Race-Swaps Are A Lazy Moneymaker)