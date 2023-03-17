Police Arrest Suspect After Solider Found Stabbed To Death In Burning Car

Honolulu police have arrested a suspect after discovering the body of a 21-year-old soldier of the Hawai’i National Guard in a burning car outside of a local high school March 13.

Samuel Jones, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of 21-year-old Jordan Laulusa, whose body was discovered inside of a burning car in the parking lot of Mililani High School just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, Hawaii News Now reported. Laulusa was reportedly killed by a stab wound to her neck before the car was set ablaze, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Suspects Dump Dad Body In Front Of Elementary School After Carjacking, Shootout: Police)

(Part 1) Prosecutors have charged the man arrested after a woman's body was found inside a burned-out car in Mililani.



Witnesses to the incident told responding officers they saw a man lurking around the car in question, “opening and closing doors” as the vehicle burned before fleeing on foot with a “bladed weapon”, KITV reported. Proactive citizens then followed the suspect, later revealed to be Jones, until he was apprehended by Honolulu police officers, the outlet stated.

Laulusa’s family members have said that Jones was not in a relationship with the former soldier, maintaining that Laulusa had only met the suspect at a recent social gathering, according to KITV. Laulusa’s uncle, Sasoa Feagai, told KITV, “We’re just dealing with the tragedy of it and try to make sense of what had happened.”

Feagai added that he was grateful to the individuals who took it upon themselves to follow Jones, stating, “otherwise who knows how long it’s going to be to be solved.”