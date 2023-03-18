‘If This Happens Trump Will Be Reelected’: Elon Musk Warns Democrats On Trump Indictment

Elon Musk took to Twitter Saturday to issue a warning to Democrats that arresting former President Donald Trump will ensure that he lands back in the White House.

Former President Trump is currently under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney over his alleged role in a “hush money” scheme. The investigation centers on the alleged $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from revealing her relationship with Trump during the 2016 presidential election. The former President said Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as a result of the investigation. (RELATED: Trump Announces On Social Media That He Expects To Be Arrested On Tuesday)

Elon Musk tweeted that an indictment of the former President will backfire.

Elon Musk predicts if Trump is arrested, he “will be re-elected in a landslide victory”. pic.twitter.com/IlT55nHWlr — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 18, 2023

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted in response to a Twitter user who claimed an indictment of Trump would “help” his reelection bid.

Not everyone agrees with Musk’s assessment that arresting the former President will help him in his quest to return to the Oval Office.

“You are seriously underestimating TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] levels among normies,” Epoch Times Writer Hans Mahncke said on Twitter, “This will help Trump get the GOP nomination and at the same guarantee a landslide loss in 2024. That’s the whole point of why they’re doing it.”