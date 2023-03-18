US

Juvenile Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Student On Middle School Campus

One juvenile allegedly stabbed another at a San Francisco middle school Friday – amounting to an individual under 18 facing arrest by local police.

The young person that was reportedly stabbed is a pupil at Francisco Middle School located in the Bay Area – yet the juvenile that was arrested for allegedly dishing out the violent act was not characterized as a student at the aforementioned California intermediate school, according to a report by KRON.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at the middle school at around quarter-to 1 in the afternoon. Once the local law enforcement arrived, officers came across the injured victim accompanied by school faculty-members. (RELATED: Massachusetts Man Wanted For Allegedly Stabbing Elderly Man More Than Two Dozen Times)

Medics brought the victim to a near-by hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” as police described, according to the outlet.

SFPD officers also arrested another juvenile while on the scene; whom is apparently suspected of carrying out the stabbing of the Francisco Middle School student.

That said, SFPD remained on the scene thereafter investigating the general vicinity. (RELATED: Michigan Middle School Field Trip Ended With Students Pole Dancing)

“There is no active threat to the school community,” the California public school district stated via Twitter:

It is unclear if the juvenile that was arrested by SFPD on the scene of the alleged crime was also a student at the aforementioned middle school.

Both the alleged perpetrator nor the victim have not been publicly named.