Trump Announces On Social Media That He Expects To Be Arrested On Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump announced Saturday on Truth Social that he expects to be arrested Tuesday.

Trump posted a lengthy statement on his social media platform saying the “the American dream is dead!” Trump alluded to Jan. 6 protesters who have been arrested and lambasted their captivity, while “criminals and leftist thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing & burning with no retribution.”

In a follow up post on Truth Social, Trump turned his attention toward the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

“Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office, which haas allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

“Protest, take our nation back!”

The potential indictment relates to a yearslong investigation into whether or not Trump paid hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels so that she would not disclose an earlier affair with the president. Cohen claims Trump then reimbursed him. The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating whether Trump forged business records to hide the payout.