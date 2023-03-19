Dallas Cowboys Trade Draft Picks To Houston Texans For Brandin Cooks To Improve Sluggish Offense

Brandin Cooks is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Houston Texans traded the stud wide receiver to Dallas on Sunday in exchange for a 5th round pick in this year’s draft and a 6th round pick in 2024, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Trade terms: 🏈Houston receives: a 5th round pick in 2023 and 6th round pick in 2024. 🏈Dallas receives: WR Brandin Cooks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2023

This is the most notable acquisition this offseason for Dallas’ offense and it’s a move they desperately needed to make.

The last time Dallas’ offense took the field they were stifled by the San Francisco 49ers during a playoff loss. The Cowboys were held to 12 points during their one-score loss to San Fran and only mustered up 282 yards of total offense, according to ESPN. Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott had just 206 yards passing but connected with Pro Bowl wide-out CeeDee Lamb for 117 of them. (RELATED:‘Nothing I Love More Than Football’: Tom Brady Responds To Rumors About NFL Return)

After such a terrible offensive performance in the playoffs, it was smart of owner Jerry Jones to surround Prescott with another solid wide receiver like Cooks. Cooks has exceptional route running skills, speed, and hands. I think he’ll quickly turn into Prescott’s favorite target.

He always finds ways to get open and move the chains.

Cooks has caught over 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first nine NFL seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. What makes it more impressive is that he’s done it for three separate teams (Rams, Patriots, Texans).

Unless Prescott is not the elite quarterback that he’s been touted to be, the Cowboys offense should be good for three touchdowns a game. With Prescott spreading the rock around to Lamb, Cooks, and tight-end Dalton Schultz, they should never score 12 points or less ever again. If they do, there will be undoubtedly rumblings from Cowboys fans to start Cooper Rush and get rid of Prescott and his fat contract.