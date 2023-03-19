Klay Thompson Savagely Taunts Dillon Brooks By Reminding Him How Many Championships He’s Won

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson hilariously trolled Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzles on Saturday.

In the final moments of the Grizzlies’ 133-119 win over Golden State, Thompson savagely flashed four fingers towards Brooks and the rest of Memphis’ bench to remind them that their little regular season victory over them meant nothing in comparison to what he’s accomplished in the league.

Some may think that Thompson was being a sore loser, but I think he was just humbling the young and boisterous Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson counting his rings as the Grizzlies take down the Warriors 🍿 pic.twitter.com/aLNIROLHA0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 19, 2023

The kiss-the-rings taunt will forever be undefeated and Thompson knows it.

After the game, Brooks spoke about Thompson flashing his fingers at him and his teammates and said, “he’s got four rings. That’s all he was saying. It’s motivation to us. We want a ring as well.”

Brooks chalked up Thompson’s trolling as “friendly trash talk” but then hilariously claimed that he owns “a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco” during his post-game press conference.

“He’s got 4 rings. That’s all he was saying. It’s motivation to us. We want a ring as well… It’s friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco.” Dillon Brooks on his back and forth with Klay Thompsonpic.twitter.com/ToE0Plo4j9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 19, 2023

Thompson responded to Brooks’ comments by getting brutally honest about his feelings towards him in interview with The Commercial Appeal.

“I don’t care about Dillon Brooks,” Thompson said. “When he retires, I don’t think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It’s sweet right now, but wait 10 years.”

The back and forth is entertaining to say the least, but Thompson is speaking nothing but facts. When the Warriors dynasty finally ends, Thompson will be recognized as one of the greatest three-point shooters to ever play the game. He should be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame for how well he shoots the ball. The influence he and Stephen Curry have had on the sport due to their long-range shooting will be felt long after they retire. (RELATED: Dillon Brooks Fined $35,000 After Shoving Camera Person. Is He The Dirtiest Player In The League?)

On the flip-side, you have to wonder what Brooks’ basketball legacy will look like decades from now. As of right now, Brooks will go down in NBA history as a dirty player and not much else other than that. There’s nothing special about Brooks’ game. He’s an at best average shooter who plays morbid defense.

I like how Brooks is fearless and committed to the Grizzlies, but he’s done next to nothing during his time in the NBA so far other than ruffling some feathers and wearing incredibly horrible outfits.

Don’t let Dillon Brooks calling Shannon Sharpe a “pedestrian” distract you from this horrific outfit he’s wearing 😭pic.twitter.com/a1xZt6XEEB — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 21, 2023

Dillon Brooks teased this outfit to us a few weeks ago and said he decided to bring it out tonight. Dillon Brooks finished with 23PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL pic.twitter.com/SdIQJCcboW — Meghan Triplett (@Meghan_Triplett) December 14, 2021

Until Brooks becomes an NBA champion, I don’t think he has the right to trash talk anybody from the Golden State Warriors, never mind Klay freaking Thompson.